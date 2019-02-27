SEATTLE — A building on South Bailey Street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood is slated to become the new location for King County’s sobering center.

The building is not far from where John Bennett owns property.

"I have over 140 tenants. I have 25 buildings in Georgetown," said Bennett. "I keep my rents really affordable to keep Georgetown affordable."

Bennett thinks the sobering center is the right thing but in the wrong place.

"It's right in the middle of our commercial district and feet away from our residential district," he said. "This came out of nowhere, you know, we didn't have any warning."

Heather Carney, a Georgetown resident, agrees.

"It seemed like a real quick decision that I had heard nothing about, and all of a sudden there it was," said Carney.

Now community members are coming together seeking answers.

"We are not opposed to it, but what was the process in selecting Georgetown," asked resident Ed Ball.

King County hosted a community meeting on Tuesday night.

Leo Flor, director of King County's Department of Community and Human Services, explained the county is relocating the sobering center because the current building sold.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

"We've got a sobering center that's been here for about 20 years in South Lake Union. It saves lives. It has been a successful program, and it is going to be providing those services in this community," said Flor, referring to Georgetown.

Flor added that there is a need for services in the neighborhood and the sobering center provides several resources, including an outreach team to help people experiencing homelessness and a public health clinic. There is also an emergency services patrol that identifies inebriated people and brings those who volunteer to go to the sobering center.

But the upcoming move has led to Georgetown residents airing their grievances.

"We are dealing with a litany of issues in terms of crime, homelessness, RVs. It has been mounting," said Ball.

"I also feel like they are putting it in the heart of Georgetown, and Georgetown always has been kind of a drinking town. We have a lot of restaurants and bars, and it just seems odd that you would put a sobering center in an area that has a lot of bars," said Bennett.

Flor said this is just the beginning of the conversation because more community meetings will happen in the future.

"I think we really have a responsibility to listen, and then to make the adjustments that we can to make sure that these services are both providing the community-wide benefit and being good members of this particular community," said Flor.

The county wants to move the sobering center to the Georgetown location this Summer. Click here to learn more about relocation plans.