Thirteen Washingtonians seek medical treatment in August after taking ivermectin

SEATTLE — The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) issued a notice last week warning residents against self-medicating with the drug ivermectin, which has recently been falsely touted as an effective treatment against COVID-19.

The center said in the notice that ivermectin is not approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

Following false reports, WAPC has seen a significant increase in calls regarding the drug, which is typically used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 of this year, WAPC said it received 31 calls about the drug, more than triple the number of calls last year.

In August, the center received five requests for information about the drug and 13 calls seeking medical treatment after taking ivermectin.

While some additional studies are being conducted, those conducted to date “evaluating ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment and prevention have not demonstrated sufficient evidence to recommend its use,” according to WAPC.

Because ivermectin requires a prescription, some people have been using products intended for animals, which oftentimes have higher concentrations of the drug and can cause overdose, the center warned.

Additionally, ivermectin can interact with other drugs and can cause issues. The WAPC said that those who take the blood thinner warfarin could be at risk of bleeding, and those who take benzodiazepines like Xanax or Valium or barbiturates like phenobarbital may experience increased sedating effects.

Those who experience side effects like vomiting, diarrhea, headache, blurred vision, hallucinations or confusion should contact the WAPC immediately.

Those who are prescribed ivermectin should always take the proper dosage and follow their doctor’s instructions.

Federal health officials said that they’ve seen a surge in prescriptions this summer along with worrying promotions of the drug by Republic lawmakers, conservative talk show hosts and some doctors.

Last week, the American Medical Association, the top U.S. professional groups for doctors and pharmacists, appealed for an “immediate end” to the drug’s use outside of research.