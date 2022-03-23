Third and Pine bus stop to temporarily move amid safety concerns in downtown Seattle

Mayor Bruce Harrell earlier this month called the situation along Third Avenue "completely unacceptable."

SEATTLE — King County Metro is temporarily shifting its bus stop at Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle in partnership with the city's recent public safety efforts.

King County Metro announced Thursday the bus stop will move one block south to Third Avenue and Pike Street on April 2. The stop serves routes 15, 125, and RapidRide C, D and E Lines.

Riders will be able to board or exit the buses at the Third Avenue and Pike Street stop until further notice, according to King County Metro.

King County Metro said the move is in partnership with the city of Seattle, amid public safety concerns.

Multiple businesses, the Downtown Seattle Association and the mayor have addressed the recent safety concerns.

Mayor Bruce Harrell called the situation along Third Avenue "completely unacceptable."

The owner of Piroshky Piroshky closed her Third Avenue location because of safety concerns, along with a McDonald's location and a tech company.

The Seattle Police Department said earlier this month it is dedicating six police officers and a Mobile Precinct to patrol Third Avenue. Harrell said the city is looking to not only arrest criminals in downtown but also help those dealing with drug addiction, homelessness and other issues.

For transit information, contact Metro’s Customer Information Office at (206) 553-3000 or visit kingcounty.gov/metro.