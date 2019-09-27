I-5 and SR 9 closures

Between Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m., northbound I-5 will be reduced to two left lanes between the I-405/SR 518 interchange and the Duwamish River Bridge in Tukwila. During the closure, crews will chip out concrete and put in new steel plates as part of emergency repairs.

Both directions of State Route 9 will be closed at 108th Street Northeast from between Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 30 at 5 a.m. The intersection will be closed so crews can build a roundabout.

Read more

Fall chill in the air

Unseasonably cold lowland temperatures and mountain snow are in the forecast for western Washington this weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows plummeting into the 30s and 40s. Showers will dissipate by midmorning Saturday, and it will be sunny Sunday.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 to 4,000 feet with areas over 4,000 feet expected to get between 2-8 inches of snow.

Read more

Free state and national parks

Go on a hike, try paragliding, or set sail in a Washington State Park for free on Saturday. You won't need a Discover Pass for state parks that day in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Admission to National Parks, including Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, will be free of charge on Saturday as well. National Public Lands Day is one of five free entrance days to National Park Service sites in 2019.

Read more

Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival

Celebrate a piece of the Pacific Northwest at the Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will feature a carving demonstration, boat races, food, and live music. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Center for Wooden Boats in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

Read more

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month nears its close this weekend. Ovarian cancer has a 90% cure rate if it is discovered within the early stages, but unfortunately many women discount the symptoms because they are so common.

Dr. Pam Paley, a gynecological oncologist, stressed the symptoms will be subtle, but things to look out for include bloating, changes in bowel habits, feeling full despite eating little, or not fitting properly into clothing. If any of these symptoms persist for at least one week without a reasonable explanation, Dr. Paley urges a visit with a physician to get evaluated.

Read more