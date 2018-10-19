A non-profit dental clinic is scrambling to resume service after thieves stole a van, supplies, and costly equipment from Federal Way this week.

Washington State Smile Partners provides dental services to low-income children at schools across Puget Sound. The group aims to serve 10,000 children each year and planned to see 850 kids in the next two weeks. Now the clinic is worried many children will lose out on their services.

The clinic's Federal Way office was robbed of $15,000 of dental supplies and equipment, including five compressors. Thieves also stole the company's van. Federal Way Police discovered the van abandoned the next day, but it had been stripped of valuables.

The group says the burglary is especially hurtful since their Smile Coach, an RV clinic, is also out of service due to mechanical issues.

Washington State Smile Partners is pleading for the public's help to recover their equipment or offset the replacement costs. A GoFundMe has been established to support the clinic's recovery.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call Federal Way Police Officer Tilford at 253-740-2382.

© 2018 KING