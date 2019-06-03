The owner of a Federal Way sports bar is hoping surveillance video can help police find the people responsible for driving away with an ATM on Monday morning.

It happened at Jersey’s Sports Bar in Federal Way. Surveillance video, provided to KING 5 by the owner, shows two people pull up in a white pickup truck around 5:15 a.m.

In the video, the suspects use a cable to pull the handle off the door and break the glass. Then, they attach a device to the ATM, and the driver of the truck speeds off and the ATM comes crashing through the front door of the business. The suspects left with the ATM about ten minutes after arriving at the bar.

Barry Nilsen said he’s owned the bar for eight years, and despite this has no intentions of closing. He said he’s noticed an uptick in crime in the area and other business owners in the strip mall told KING 5 they too had recently been victims of crimes, though not all involved an ATM.

The ATM only had $500 in it, Nilsen said, but the damage caused will exceed $10,000.

The Federal Way Police Department does not have any suspects at this time, but if you recognize anything about the men or the truck, you’re asked to call the police.