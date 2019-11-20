Only four columns remain of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which once ran the length of Seattle's waterfront.

Crews have made significant progress cutting up the final pieces of the viaduct at the corner of Elliott Avenue and Lenora Street, just north of Pike Place Market.

This week they will dismantle the final pieces, dismember the crane, and begin to demobilize what has been almost a year-long demolition project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said they’ve received lots of requests to pass along what remains of the Alaskan Way Viaduct to the public.

Soon, you’ll be able to collect your very own piece of commemorative concrete of Highway 99, free of charge.

“At long last, we have the answer: yes, you can have a piece,” WSDOT said in a blog post.

Friends of the Waterfront Seattle, a nonprofit teaming up with the city to help the next phase of waterfront construction take place, will hold small concrete pieces in their office for anyone that wants a piece.

Here’s how you can get a piece of the Alaskan Way Viaduct:

Contact: Friends of Waterfront Seattle

Address: 1400 Western Avenue (corner of Western Ave and Union Street)

Public hours: Wednesday – Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

