New Year's Day skiing tradition at Snoqualmie lives on despite pandemic

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Snoqualmie on New Year's Day, despite avalanche danger, rain, and COVID-19.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A combination of snow and rain on New Year’s Day created high avalanche danger in the North Cascades, and considerable avalanche danger at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Skiers and snowboarders ignored the slush and hit the Summit at Snoqualmie for the first day of 2021, a New Year's Day tradition for many.

“It could be a little bit busier if it wasn’t raining, but obviously skiing and snowboarding is fun no matter what,” said Karter Riach, Director of Marketing & Sales for Summit at Snoqualmie.

“This is our first time as a family coming up for a ski weekend,” explained Amanda McAllister.

The McAllister family said they would normally be gathering with friends over New Year's, but this year brought them to the mountain for a new hobby.

“I think being so limited on what we can do right now safely, this felt like, you know, we can get outside, everybody is masked, they are limiting who can be inside and it felt like a good choice for us,” said Amanda’s wife, Elise. “I guess we’re just looking forward to 2021, and fingers crossed it’s better."

For 12-year-old Sebastian Ejarque, the day was about fulfilling tradition, “I’ve actually been skiing for a while, since I was like three probably.”

The pandemic has changed a lot for Ejarque this year, “I don’t really see my friends that much, so this is like the one thing that I actually can do."

His favorite New Year's Day routine wasn't deterred by the weather, limited capacity, and mask rules at Snoqualmie.