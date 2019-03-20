One of the healthiest places in Washington is on an island, again.

San Juan County was ranked as the place with highest health outcome overall in the state of Washington, according to a report by the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The report examined counties from all over the United States and goes back as far as 2011 online.

There are two main categories in which counties are ranked: health outcomes and health factors. This year's top five counties in both categories were located in western Washington.

The health outcome category measures how long people live and how healthy they feel by factoring in the rate of death before the age of 75, self-reported health status and the percentage of newborns with low birth rates.

San Juan County has been ranked number one in the health outcomes category since 2016. This year, it ranked second in the other health category, too. King County ranked second in the health outcomes category this year.

The other ranking category is health factors. Health factors measure how well a community lives, like levels of tobacco use, diet and exercise, drug use, sexual activity, access to clinical care, education, employment, income, family and social support, community safety, air and water quality, and housing and transit.

King County ranked first in health factors.

Ferry County ranked last in both the health outcomes and health factors categories, making it the least healthy county in the state. It's had the lowest ranking last year, too.

Top five counties for Health Outcomes

1. San Juan County

2. King County

3. Snohomish County

4. Island County

5. Thurston County.

Top five counties for Health Factors

1. King County

2. San Juan County

3. Kitsap County

4. Snohomish County

5. Island County

Bottom five counties for Health Outcomes

35. Pend Orielle County

36. Grays Harbor County

37. Pacific County

38. Columbia County

39. Ferry County

Bottom five counties for Health Factors

35. Grays Harbor County

36. Okanogan County

37. Mason County

38. Yakima County

39. Ferry County

Check out the interactive data tools here.