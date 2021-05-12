Roof collapses in fire at Issaquah restaurant

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Crews are battling a fire at The Egg & Us restaurant in Issaquah on Wednesday morning.
Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of flames at the restaurant in Gilman Village about 3:45 a.m., according to a fire department spokesperson.
The roof has collapsed, and crews are taking a defensive position, according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported, but crews haven’t been able to search the building because of the collapsed roof.
A fire investigator is on scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire once it is under control, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.
A broke also broke out Tuesday at The Egg & Us in the kitchen, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.
No one was injured or inside the restaurant during the Tuesday fire, according to The Egg & Us.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it was working to get the restaurant repaired and reopened to the public.
