Roof collapses in fire at Issaquah restaurant

A fire broke out at The Egg & Us in Issaquah on Wednesday morning, one day after another fire caught in the restaurant’s kitchen.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Crews are battling a fire at The Egg & Us restaurant in Issaquah on Wednesday morning.

Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of flames at the restaurant in Gilman Village about 3:45 a.m., according to a fire department spokesperson.

The roof has collapsed, and crews are taking a defensive position, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, but crews haven’t been able to search the building because of the collapsed roof.

A fire investigator is on scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire once it is under control, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews are responding to a second fire in less than 24 hours at the Egg and Us restaurant in the Gilman Village in Issaquah. Crews are not sure if the two fires are connected. No injuries reported. Cause of fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/C4HLHHL57S — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) May 12, 2021

A broke also broke out Tuesday at The Egg & Us in the kitchen, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

No one was injured or inside the restaurant during the Tuesday fire, according to The Egg & Us.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it was working to get the restaurant repaired and reopened to the public.