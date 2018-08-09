When it comes to mom's, it seems like they can do anything. But what happens if your child falls into addiction?

It can be scary and lonely for a mom as they try to figure out how to best help and support their children.

September is National Recovery Month and this year a non-profit group called "The Addicts Mom" will hold a candlelight vigil in Puyallup. The group was formed after the mothers of addicted children had nowhere to turn.

During the event, different colored candles will be provided, each color representing a different stage of addiction.

The candle colors are:

Red - active addiction

White - recovery

Black - lost

Gray - incarcerated because of addiction

The event Sept.15 from 7-9 p.m. it will be held at Bradley Park in Puyallup.

© 2018 KING