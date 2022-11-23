Limited edition Thanksgiving-themed Seahawks poster will help fight against food insecurity

The latest installment of the Ames Bros' popular game-day poster series with the Seahawks has taken a special Thanksgiving twist.

SEATTLE — A special Thanksgiving-themed Seahawks game-day poster will aid in the fight against food insecurity, with some of the proceeds benefitting Northwest Harvest.

Ames Bros, a local graphic design agency have made their imprint all over Seattle. Their designs can be seen from pizza boxes to Pearl Jam posters and on a wide range of shirts and apparel.

The company's game-day poster series has been popular with fans since the team partnered up with the agency in 2019. This week's poster features a blue and green turkey clutching an official pardon with one foot perched on top of a skull with an eyepatch - an homage to the Raiders' mascot who the team will face off against on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Ames Bros. Co-founder Barry Ament designed the special holiday poster.

Each game day poster benefits a different charitable organization. THis limited edition poster will support the fight for food justice being led by Northwest Harvest.

Chief Advancement Officer for Northwest Harvest Laura Perez Hamilton said the organization has been delighted to work alongside the Seahawks as we approach Home Team Harvest.

Seattle Rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant spent time stocking the shelves at Northwest Harvest’s SODO Community Market recently. Perez Hamilton says there are parallels between the two organizations.

“These rookies stepped up to help the team right away and in many ways that’s what we are doing with Northwest Harvest. Whether you’re joining us with donations to Home Team Harvest for the first time or if you’re a 22-year veteran, we need the whole team to feed neighbors facing food insecurity,” she said.

The limited edition Game Day Posters are available until sold out through the Seahawks and will be made available for purchase later via the Ames Bros.

KING 5’s annual Home Team Harvest drive to benefit Northwest Harvest is underway. This year’s goal is to raise 21 million meals.

Ways to donate:

Online at KING5.com/hometeamharvest

Text “HOMETEAM” to 41444

Starting Nov. 1, visit your local Safeway or Albertsons to give $5, $10 or $12 toward grocery cards.