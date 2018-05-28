Myra Rintamaki will be one of many attending the Memorial Day service at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. But for her it is personal. Her son Steven is buried at the cemetery. Marine Corporal Steven Rintamaki died in Iraq in 2004.

“In 2005, Kenny Chesney released a song and it was called ‘Who would you be today?’ So I wonder what would Steven be doing today? Would he be married? What would he name his kids?” Rintamaki said.

Rintamaki spoke by her son’s grave site on Friday. She brought him flowers. She’ll be back on Monday for the Memorial Day service.

“This is a time you come for reflection and introspection to say, 'Thank you Steven.' To really honor pretty much all those that died in our military,” Rintamaki said. “And for the community, I’d say welcome summer, have a great Memorial Day weekend, but please pause and just remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country and just say, 'Thank you.'”

Rintamaki said her son liked big challenges and she believes that is why he wanted to join the Marines. She’s now faced a challenge moving forward in the years since her son’s death, but she remembers him with love.

She hopes you remember him and all the other fallen service members this Memorial Day.

“If you have an opportunity to attend one of the Memorial Day ceremonies located throughout the villages, please do so,” Rintamaki said. “Or not just Memorial Day. You can go out and go camping on Memorial Day weekend and then maybe the next weekend, stop, and visit one of our local cemeteries and pause. The flags will probably still be out and say, 'Thank you.'”

