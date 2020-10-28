Trial opens for defendant in 1972 Snohomish County homicide case

EVERETT, Wash. — Editor's note: This video originally ran in 2019.
Washington man has gone on trial this week on a charge of first-degree murder for a crime committed 48 years ago.
The Daily Herald reported opening statements began Monday in the Snohomish County Superior Court trial of 78-year-old Terrence Miller.
A couple found 20-year-old Jody Loomis with a gunshot wound to her head on a dirt road in Everett in August 1972.
Loomis was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital and the homicide went unsolved for decades.
Miller was arrested in 2019 after being connected to the case through DNA evidence on the woman's boot.
Detectives trailed Miller to a casino where they collected a used coffee cup that Miller discarded. The DNA on the cup matched the semen sample from the crime scene, according to investigators.