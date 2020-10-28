x
Trial opens for defendant in 1972 Snohomish County homicide case

Jody Loomis, 20, was found dead in Everett 48 years ago. Last year, investigators arrested Terrence Miller, 78, after getting a sample of DNA through a coffee cup.

EVERETT, Wash. — Editor's note: This video originally ran in 2019.

Washington man has gone on trial this week on a charge of first-degree murder for a crime committed 48 years ago.

The Daily Herald reported opening statements began Monday in the Snohomish County Superior Court trial of 78-year-old Terrence Miller.

A couple found 20-year-old Jody Loomis with a gunshot wound to her head on a dirt road in Everett in August 1972.

Loomis was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital and the homicide went unsolved for decades.

Credit: Courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office
Jody Loomis poses with her horse in 1972.

Miller was arrested in 2019 after being connected to the case through DNA evidence on the woman's boot.

Detectives trailed Miller to a casino where they collected a used coffee cup that Miller discarded. The DNA on the cup matched the semen sample from the crime scene, according to investigators.

   

