Trial opens for defendant in 1972 Snohomish County homicide case

Jody Loomis, 20, was found dead in Everett 48 years ago. Last year, investigators arrested Terrence Miller, 78, after getting a sample of DNA through a coffee cup.

Washington man has gone on trial this week on a charge of first-degree murder for a crime committed 48 years ago.

The Daily Herald reported opening statements began Monday in the Snohomish County Superior Court trial of 78-year-old Terrence Miller.

A couple found 20-year-old Jody Loomis with a gunshot wound to her head on a dirt road in Everett in August 1972.

Loomis was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital and the homicide went unsolved for decades.

Miller was arrested in 2019 after being connected to the case through DNA evidence on the woman's boot.