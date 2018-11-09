Auburn Police are asking for the public's help to identify two teenage boys who stole from a convenience store after watching the clerk collapse. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Shell gas station on Auburn Way South.

Police say the clerk and teens got into an argument over payment for pepperoni sticks. That's when the clerk suffered a medical emergency and collapsed in the store.

Instead of calling for help, one of the boys retrieves his dollar bill from the passed out clerk. He proceeds to jump behind the counter and steal as the man and other boy leave the store.

Surveillance video then captures both teens returning to steal from the store, eventually breaking into the cash register and stealing the money inside, while the clerk remains on the floor. Then the teens ran out for the last time.

About three minutes later, police say another person entered the store and saw the clerk, and immediately called for help. Police say the clerk is alive, but in critical condition.

Auburn Police are asking for the public's help to identify the three people seen in the surveillance footage. If you have any information, call the tip line at: 253-288-7403.

See the full video here

© 2018 KING