All week a group of teens is learning what it takes to be a firefighter. Puget Sound Fire is having them suit up and run through challenging drills in hopes that they'll consider a career as a first responder and rescuer.

“I was really surprised that it's more than fighting fires. It's rescuing, and medical assistance, and car crashes, and anything like that,” said Brianne Miller, 15, who is participating in the summer fire school program.

The nine-day experience immerses high schoolers in fire service careers.

Miller and her partner searched through a darkened room looking for a victim while breathing from heavy oxygen tanks on their backs. Although this is an exercise, it's a genuine part of firefighting.

“I've had family members who have been in the fire service before, so I know what it's about and everything, and I really want to be a firefighter,” she said.

Next up, the confidence course where Miller and her team almost hit their limit.

“I don't know if I can do this,” she said as she squirmed through a series of tunnels and tubes, barely able to see around the corner.

“I'm kind of claustrophobic,” Miller told the instructors.

With some encouragement, they pressed on.

“You are going to be fine, ok,” insisted Maryn Otto, an Enumclaw firefighter who helped teach the class.

They didn't quit, and everyone completed the course.

“It was kind of scary for me because I've never done anything like that before,” Miller said.

“We all have our limits that we put ourselves at, right? And the fire service is very big on pushing those limits to yourself, not beyond your limits, but we actually are more capable than we think we are,” Otto said.

The goal is to build confidence and overcome anxieties -- valuable lessons as they choose their career paths.

