A 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder is believed to be the person who fired the shot that killed 51-year-old Gabriela Reyes Dominguez in Burien last month.

Prior to the shooting, the teen had been charged three times with unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree - one of those cases was dismissed and vacated, according to charging documents.

His most recent conviction was in March of last year, when he was sentenced to a term in the juvenile detention center. He was released on May 19, 2018, four months before allegedly opening fire from the window of an SUV in Burien during a confrontation with a man and his son, according to charging documents. Gabriela Reyes Dominguez was killed in that shooting.

The 17-year-old is the second charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Another 17-year-old, believed to be the driver of the SUV involved in the shooting, was charged as an adult on Sept. 24 for second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The two teens will appear in court Oct. 8.

A third teen, previously suspected to be the gunman, will appear in juvenile court on Oct. 25.

All three suspects in the shooting are believed to be members of the same gang.

According to court documents, the alleged shooter got into a verbal argument with an adult male and his teenage son. The adult displayed rival gang signs, which is when the teen "immediately fired numerous rounds at the man and his fleeing son," according to charging documents.

"Although he failed to hit his intended target, the defendant's callous spraying of bullets in the middle of a bust intersection at 2:45 in the afternoon resulted in the death of a woman who was simply working at a local business nearby," the charging documents state.

