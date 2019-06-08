A 15-year-old shot by a Kent police officer during a traffic stop last week has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and drugs.

The shooting happened on Aug. 6 at 12:29 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue North and East Pioneer Street. The officer stopped the car because it had a broken taillight and expired tabs.

While trying to make contact with the driver, the officer noticed the teen was in possession of a handgun, according to court documents.

The officer radioed dispatch advising a gun was seen and then engaged the suspect, firing 2-3 rounds striking the suspect, court documents read.

The suspect was shot twice, once in the arm and the thigh, and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers obtained a search warrant the following day for the teen's vehicle.

RELATED: Kent police chief says increase in crime highlights need for more officers

Officers discovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine inserted that contained nine 9mm rounds on the driver's side floorboard. Officers also located a digital scale, plastic wrap, and numerous baggies of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The 15-year-old resident of Kent has three felony convictions. One for theft of a firearm and two for robbery, court documents read.

The teenager is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

The 15-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. KING 5 does not identify juvenile suspects.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.

RELATED: 'We will never forget': Fallen Kent officer’s name added to memorial stone