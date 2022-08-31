15-year-old boy shot and killed on Whidbey Island

A driver was taking a teenage boy to the hospital after he was shot when Oak Harbor police responded.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy died on Whidbey Island after being shot Tuesday.

The Oak Harbor Police Department responded to a report of a car being driven erratically at 1:07 p.m. Callers then reported the car was involved in a crash.

The driver told police that he was taking the boy to the hospital after he was shot at another location.

First responders took the boy to Whidbey General Hospital, where he died.

Family members have been notified of the boy’s death.

Oak Harbor police said Tuesday they are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.