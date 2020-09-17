Teenage boy shot at Kirkland's Houghton Beach Park

Kirkland Police told KING 5 that the victim was a teenager and that two suspects are on the loose.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Houghton Beach Park on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of the teen. Investigators are still gathering suspect descriptions.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.