WSP: Teen driver killed in Skagit County crash ran a stop sign

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A 16-year-old driver was killed after she ran a stop sign in Skagit County Friday night, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP)

The WSP reported the 16-year-old driver was heading east on Young Road around 10 p.m., just west of Burlington, WA. The 16-year-old ran through a stop sign and struck a vehicle heading south on Best Road.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and it is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt. Three passengers in her vehicle, a 9-year-old and 15-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman were all injured and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 65-year-old man was not injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

