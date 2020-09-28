Teen hiker missing near Mount St. Helens

A 16-year-old hiker went missing off the Hummocks Trail near Mount St. Helens after leaving the trail to use the restroom.

News outlets report the boy had been hiking with his family early Sunday and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom. The family had been hiking on the main trail from the Hummocks Trailhead off State Route 504, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was contacted about 3 p.m., and crews searched for the teen through early Monday morning. Crews resumed the search later Monday about 8 a.m.

Authorities say he had no phone or supplies with him at the time. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who thinks they have seen the boy is asked to call 911. Authorities ask the public to not join the search parties.