A 16-year-old was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for shooting two teenagers last year outside Graham-Kapowsin High School.

Ronald Ackerson Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful gun possession. He was prosecuted as an adult.

In a statement requested by the judge, Ackerson wrote, in part, "While I do not admit that I fired the gun with the intent to inflict great bodily harm, I do admit that the gun was pointed in the direction of people when it was fired; and that I intended, and did in fact, put people in a reasonable and immediate apprehension of bodily harm."

He also told the court he fired at least six shots into the crowd that hit two students.

The two students, shot December 5, were bystanders to a fight outside the school, but not involved in it. Both students survived.

