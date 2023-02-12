Teen driver crashes into SeaTac hotel valet area, leads deputies on car chase

At one point, the 15-year-old driver struck several cars, including a King County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

SEATAC, Wash. — A 15-year-old driver crashed into the valet area of the Doubletree Hotel in SeaTac early Sunday morning, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Just before 1 a.m., KCSO received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the hotel located on the 18700 block of International Boulevard. Reports indicated that the driver drove into the hotel's valet area, striking several people inside. The driver got out of the vehicle and had a physical altercation with someone at the hotel before running back to the car and fleeing the area, according to KCSO.

Hotel employees sustained minor injuries.

As the suspect was leaving the area, a deputy observed the vehicle and began to follow behind. The driver refused to stop and deputies chose to pursue the car.

The driver then drove into an apartment complex and someone jumped out of the vehicle. They were subsequently detained.

As the driver was attempting to flee the apartment complex, they hit several vehicles and rammed a King County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.

Deputies also attempted to stop the chase using spike strips, however, the driver continued and eventually got onto I-5 south. Deputies believed the driver was potentially driving under the influence and posed a danger to other people. The driver ultimately lost control and crashed on I-5. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies determined the driver was a 15-year-old boy and the passenger was a 15-year-old girl. The passenger who jumped out of the car at the apartment complex was a 15-year-old boy wearing an ankle monitor.

Deputies also learned the vehicle had been stolen hours before.