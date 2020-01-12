x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Local News

Tech CEO moves $9 billion cybersecurity company’s HQ to Seattle area

Tanium, a fast-growing cybersecurity company valued at more than $9 billion, will be moving its headquarters to Seattle.
Credit: AP
Orion Hindawi, Co-founder, President, and CTO of Tanium, center, speaks on a panel with Kevin Mandia, Senior Vice President and COO of FireEye, left, and Fortune's Nina Easton at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SEATTLE — Orion Hindawi was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and helped build two successful companies there. But the 40-year-old co-founder and CEO of Tanium — a fast-growing cybersecurity company valued at more than $9 billion — is done with his hometown. 

Really done.

Earlier this year, Hindawi packed his bags and moved with his family to Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, along the shores of Lake Washington. His father David, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded Tanium with Orion in 2007, joined him in Laurelhurst as well. And his sister — an emergency room doctor —bailed on the Bay Area for Bellevue, Wash.

Read more on GeekWire.com