Tech CEO moves $9 billion cybersecurity company’s HQ to Seattle area

SEATTLE — Orion Hindawi was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and helped build two successful companies there. But the 40-year-old co-founder and CEO of Tanium — a fast-growing cybersecurity company valued at more than $9 billion — is done with his hometown.
Really done.
Earlier this year, Hindawi packed his bags and moved with his family to Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, along the shores of Lake Washington. His father David, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded Tanium with Orion in 2007, joined him in Laurelhurst as well. And his sister — an emergency room doctor —bailed on the Bay Area for Bellevue, Wash.