Tech CEO moves $9 billion cybersecurity company’s HQ to Seattle area

SEATTLE — Orion Hindawi was born in the San Francisco Bay Area, and helped build two successful companies there. But the 40-year-old co-founder and CEO of Tanium — a fast-growing cybersecurity company valued at more than $9 billion — is done with his hometown.

Earlier this year, Hindawi packed his bags and moved with his family to Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, along the shores of Lake Washington. His father David, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded Tanium with Orion in 2007, joined him in Laurelhurst as well. And his sister — an emergency room doctor —bailed on the Bay Area for Bellevue, Wash.