Team Washington is excited to represent their state at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games — especially on their home turf in Seattle.

"It's been an awesome experience for us all, something we haven't been a part of. It's the first time here. It's just real fun, we're trying to soak it in," said Rob Crandall, a basketball player for Team Washington.

Athletes and coaches from around the country descended on the University of Washington campus Sunday. Teams gathered in the Alaska Airlines Arena before the opening ceremony, waiting for their chance to walk across Husky Stadium.

For the 150 Team Washington athletes, it's a day they've been preparing for.

"We've been working hard," said assistant soccer coach Colton Schmidt. "We've been doing a lot of exercising, a lot of running, a lot of conditioning."

More than sports, this upcoming week of competition means making new friends among the 4,000 athletes taking part — plus reinforcing bonds with teammates who feel more like family.

"It's a brotherhood we have on this team," said Crandall. "If anybody needs anything on the team, they can turn to one of us and we'll pick them right back up."

Assistant Coach Schmidt agrees. "We're like one big happy family. We always look out for each other," he said.

The Special Olympics USA Games take place around Puget Sound through July 6.

All events, aside from the opening and closing ceremonies, are free to attend.

