Washington state collected a lot of money in 2017 — billions more than before.

Taxable retail sales in Washington state surpassed $155.3 billion last year, a 6.5 percent gain over 2016.

The increase is linked to continued gains in construction and automobile sales, according to the Washington Department of Revenue.

Retail trade sales also increased last year: up 5.6 percent to $66.7 billion.

Of Washington's most populated cities, Tacoma and Vancouver saw the largest increase in taxable retail sales. Clark and Whatcom counties had the largest overall percentage increase.

Retail sales tax is Washington's principal tax source.

