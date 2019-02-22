King County Executive Dow Constantine said he may consider a run for governor if Jay Inslee runs for president. For now, Constantine is busy with his work in King County.

He recently proposed a new parks levy to replace the current one voters approved in 2013 that expires this year.

Under the current levy, people who own a $500,000 home pay about $5 a month. Constantine’s proposal would have those same homeowners paying about $7 a month.

The replacement levy would tax homeowners at $0.1682 per $1,000 assessed property value. For someone who owns a $500,000 home, that means they would pay about $84 per year.

The levy would generate $738 million over six years, starting in 2020. About $60 million would go to cities to support local parks and recreation, and $35 million would be reserved as grants for cities looking to protect and acquire open space.

“It was open space preservation, the environment, that first got me interested in politics, and here we have an opportunity to create a legacy for our children and grandchildren,” Constantine said.

The Woodland Park Zoo would gain $36 million for conservation and education programs, and the Seattle Aquarium would receive $8 million to build a new Ocean Pavilion. There will also be money allocated for repairing and maintaining 175 miles of regional trails, as well as linking some of them.

Voters approved the first park levy in 2003, and then again in 2007 and 2013.