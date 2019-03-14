A Washington State Patrol task force is investigating a series of shootings in south King County. Trooper Rick Johnson said the task force identified a total of 11 shootings from June to January.

The WSP Crime Lab determined the same gun was used in at least two separate shootings last December, including one incident that blinded a teenager.

While two of the shootings are conclusively linked to the same weapon, a statement from the Crime Lab said, "Preliminary indications are that additional shootings may be linked to this individual firearm."

On Thursday, authorities released the sketch of a man who may have been driving a red or maroon SUV in the vicinity of the December shootings.

WSP

Trooper Johnson reports a .40 caliber bullet was recovered from a drive-by shooting at a residence on S. 240th Pl. in Des Moines on December 18, 2018.

Two days later, the same ammunition was fired into a vehicle on SR 509 at the 1st Ave. South bridge. A .40 caliber bullet struck and blinded a 14-year-old boy.

Judy Avitia-Gonzalez started a fundraising effort to help Andy, the 14-year-old who was shot, after she learned that he attended the same school as her son.

“I just felt compelled to help them,” said Avitia-Gonzalez. “What I would like to see is justice for Andy. Someone changed this young boy’s life forever. They took his vision from him.”

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information about the shootings, sketch, or with access to a red or maroon SUV.

Call 425-401-7880 or email SR509shootingtip@wsp.wa.gov

RELATED: Police seek information on string of SR 509 shootings, including one that left teen blind

WATCH: Trooper Rick Johnson asks for public's help