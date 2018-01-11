Some North Bend residents should not drink tap water until further notice after a water tank was vandalized.

Sallal Water Association issued the warning for the Riverpoint neighborhood on Mount Si Road to 480th.

Residents should not drink the water until Sallal has tested its tank. Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Sallal says a water tank was vandalized, but did not indicate if the drinking water's quality was compromised. It's unclear when testing on the tank will be complete.

