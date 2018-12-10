Team Survivor Northwest isn’t your average cancer support group. The organization aims to help women take control of their physical and emotional well-being with a big focus on fitness.

Team Survivor offers a wide range of programs for every fitness level, from low-intensity exercise classes to Pilates to triathlon training and dragon boating.

“It’s not a support group where we’re sitting around talking about cancer. We’re out there living life and helping each other get through whatever we’re going through,” said Executive Director Dora Lipper.

One group of ladies spent the summer training in mountain climbing. In September, they summited Mount St. Helens.

Vicki Katzman was among them. She joined Team Survivor for support after her Leukemia diagnosis. She joined a hiking group and was inspired by some of the women who were in training for their upcoming climb.

“Their enthusiasm was just infectious. And it happens with all the Team Survivor activities. You’re like, ‘I want to do that!’” Katzman said.

Programs are free of charge to TSNW members and offered in various locations within the Puget Sound region.

Certified instructors lead all activities and can adjust the workouts to each person’s need, especially members who are still going through treatment and have limitations.

“We have women who are still under treatment. We have women who recently recovered from treatment. We have women who, unfortunately, still have recurrences. And we have people, like myself, who have been in remission for a long time,” Katzman said.

Lipper had been active long before her diagnosis. She thought cancer would take that part of her life away.

“When I found Team Survivor, it gave me back that part of my life that was gone. I joined the mountain climb team last year. This year I’m on the dragon boat team,” Lipper said.

It’s a group having fun with a common desire to take an active role in their physical and emotional well-being.

Team Survivor's annual fundraising gala on Oct.13 is sold out, but donors can still contribute.

