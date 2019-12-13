SEATTLE —

Families searching for a festive way to celebrate the winter holidays need look no further than Seattle Center.

For the 33rd year, Seattle Center is hosting Winterfest – fun-filled, affordable activities for those in search of the seasonal spirit.

The winter train and village has been the cornerstone of Winterfest since the beginning and is returning this year. A crowd favorite, visitors are enraptured by the magic of the winter wonderland replica.

“I think everyone is fascinated by, sort of, a world rendered on a miniature scale. Every year it’s a tradition. We can’t do Winterfest without the winter village,” said one Seattle Center employee.

The winter train and village will be open to visitors in the South Court of the Seattle Center Armory until December 29. Admission is free, but with a $2 suggested donation patrons can step into the conductor’s booth and operate the trains themselves.



Other Winterfest activities include an ice-skating rink (open until January 5), ice sculpting Saturdays, a holiday light arrangement under the Space Needle, and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

In addition, dozens of student groups throughout western Washington will have the chance to perform for live audiences through the Student Showcases program.