We’ve all experienced food cravings – that desire for something salty or sweet that’s so strong it’s impossible to resist.

Dr. Elena Zinkov, a naturopathic physician from Bellevue, has written a book all about our cravings called Crave Reset. According to Zinkov, the cravings aren’t just you.

“From a genetic perspective we’re hardwired to crave the processed carbohydrates, the sugar, the fats,” Zinkov said.

If you’re looking to kick unhealthy habits, Zinkov recommended to first start eating better. Cut out processed foods and sub in whole grains, healthy fats, and fruits and veggies. It can take time to kick a habit so plan on sticking with it for at least three months.

Food cravings could also be a sign of a hormone or neurotransmitter imbalance.

“Sometimes it’s not just a matter of willpower,” Zinkov said.

Zinkov said a deficiency in serotonin or dopamine could lead to higher carbohydrate cravings, because carbs trigger pleasure-seeking serotonin, and dopamine reinforces that habit.

If something is off with your thyroid or adrenal hormones, that could cause sweet or salty cravings.

If you also have other symptoms such as weight gain, anxiety, mood disorders, or emotional instability, ask your doctor to be tested for an imbalance.

