According to a new study, women are experiencing three times more hospitalizations than men when it comes to alcohol-related issues.

Sally Anne Schneider, CEO of Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital, says that the reasoning can be found in biological differences between men and women.

"Our bodies cannot metabolize alcohol at the same rate a male's body can metabolize alcohol. So that effects our livers, our enzyme systems, our brain, so we age faster as a result, it's just the way we're built," says Schneider.

WATCH: What 'drinking in moderation' really means

"We have hormones, we have just a whole different body setup, so alcohol will catch up with us faster than it catches up with men," Schneider says.

The reason why women are drinking more is a cultural one, says Dr. Stacey Shaw, the clinical director of Smokey Point.

"We have openly accepted alcohol in our homes, workplaces, and going on play-dates with our children. The more and more we accept alcohol as a part of our cultural norm, the more difficult it is for individuals to identify that there is a problem and do a self-examination," says Dr. Shaw.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends up to two five-ounce drinks per day for men and up to one drink per day for women.

© 2018 KING