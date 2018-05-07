A University of Washington professor's essay titled "Why Women Don't Code," sparked conversations about why the number of women in tech isn't growing. The percentage of women majoring in computer science was higher in 1984 than it is now.

Computer science professor Stuart Reges theorizes that gender differences play a role in women ultimately having more career options, and therefore they simply choose other professions. But many women in tech say that's ridiculous and insist there's more to the story.

This deep dive explores what's behind those choices and what questions we should be asking to make a difference.

