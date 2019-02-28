OLYMPIA, Wash. — Whether you drive or use public transportation, a multi-billion dollar transportation package working its way through Washington state's Senate would have a major impact on all of us.

It went up for a public hearing Thursday.

The Washington State Senate Transportation Committee is proposing a bundle of three bills – Senate Bill 5970, Senate Bill 5971, Senate Bill 5972 – that would fund projects all across our state.

Here are some of the biggest:

In the Seattle-Tacoma corridor: The Puget Sound Gateway project, which completes missing links to I-5. In King County, it means an extension of SR 509, in Pierce County, an extension of SR 167.

In Snohomish County: The Highway 2 trestle project.

In southern Washington: It would go toward creating a Columbia River bridge authority that would oversee current and future bridges spanning over the Columbia River.

And that's just scratching the surface; there are many more.

So how exactly would we pay for all of it under these proposed bills?

First, you may remember voters rejected a carbon-fee initiative last November. This bill also has one and also focuses on fees to the biggest polluters in the state, which critics say will raise gas and heating bills.

The difference? Lawmakers are proposing taxes on a variety of forms of transportation that instead of targeting one sector includes us all. Here's how:

Gas tax: Our state fuel tax rate would go up 6 cents to 55.4 cents per gallon.

Electric vehicle fee: Would increase by $200

Bicycle sales and use tax: The tax rate on the sale of new bikes would go up by 1 percent.

Washington State Ferries capital vessel surcharges: Increase by 25 cents to 50 cents

Rental car tax: Increases by 1 percent

For-hire vehicle fee: Imposes a 50 cent per trip fee

What's next: The transportation package remains in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.