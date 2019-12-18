SEATTLE — Whether it be extended family, spouse, or office party, Wallingford gag-gift superstore Archie McPhee has you covered for all your white elephant needs.

Shana Danger, Archie McPhee’s “high priestess of rubber chickens,” highlights some inexpensive options for that interesting person in your life.

Products listed:

Bacon scarf. “It’s cozy,” Danger said.

I <3 socks, socks

Emergency underpants

Horse head bird and squirrel feeder

Normal squawking chicken and the biggest, loudest squawking chicken- “You can hear this from Pierce County!”

Tin foil hat for you and your cat

“Safety monitor” hat

“Handerpants,” both casual and formal

Inflatable turkey

Glow in the dark yodeling pickle (yes, you read that right)

Thumb hat

All products listed above are available at Archie Mcphee's Wallingford store or online at McPhee.com.

