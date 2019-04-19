As Take 5 celebrates one year on the air, the show shares updates of memorable stories.

Phoebe the fire dog

Phoebe is a one-year-old Goldendoodle who helps firefighters and emergency crews through the stresses of their jobs. Since our story aired, Phoebe's role at Snoqualmie Fire has grown. She's making community appearances, and she supported public works staff during the February snowstorms. Other fire departments have reached out looking for info about getting their own fire dog including Walla Walla, Shoreline, and an agency in Alaska.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2GFMBdF

Special Olympics cheerleader

Kim Wainscott and her daughter Brittni are back from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Middle East. We first met Brittni at Joint Base Lewis McChord, where she's on the Tigers Cheer Squad, a unified team made up of athletes with and without disabilities. Brittni and her teammate Brandon traveled all the way to Abu Dhabi to take part in the Special Olympics World Games in March.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2IuM2Fc

Accessible hiking

We first met Summer and her daughter Ellie as they set out to find and explore wheelchair accessible trails they can both enjoy. The mother and daughter duo share their adventures on their Instagram page @findingmountains. After a long and snowy winter, Summer and Ellie are looking forward to hitting more trails with more frequency. They recently hiked along the Wenatchee River and are revving up their training to run the Seattle Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in June. While they continue to explore local trails, Summer and Ellie are also planning mountain adventures in Canada this summer.

Original stories: https://kng5.tv/2UL7ITW and https://kng5.tv/2Utk4uQ

Eduardo Jordan

Chef Eduardo Jordan has had a year to remember. In May 2018, he won two James Beard awards for Best New Restaurant and Best Chef Northwest. Jordan said his restaurants JuneBaby and Salare saw a spike in business after the awards. He also travels a lot more these days, getting invitations to do different events and speak in cities across the U.S. In December, Jordan opened a new restaurant Lucinda Grain Bar, located in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2KLJpk6

Broken TV

Carrie Yang provided a memorable moment on Take 5. She posted in the 5 Hive a photo of her broken 65-inch curved TV, writing, "My toddler decided to work on her golf swing. I'm not sure if I'm impressed she had good form or horrified." Carrie's toddler Ava is three now. She and her twin brother Alex continue to keep their mama busy. In fact, Alex broke the replacement TV after just two weeks! Now they're on their third TV set in a year. Carrie says she was not prepared for the havoc at the hands of her twins. Good thing they're so cute!

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2KQUuAC

Live Hard Movement

After Stacie McLauchlan lost her teen son to suicide, she decided to live out his mission in order to help others. The Live Hard Movement is dedicated to providing love and light within the darkness of those affected by the depth of depression and suicide. The organization is seeking fiscal sponsorship. McLauchlan is also working to launch a camp for Live Hard ambassadors, empowering teens to help guide their peers to safety.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2VbAo7P

Footsteps for fertility

We first met Jim and Kelly Brogan almost exactly a year ago. They shared with us their story of going through IVF and unfortunately suffering a miscarriage. At the time, Jim and Kelly were newly pregnant after winning a cycle of IVF in a 5K raffle. Baby Daniel was born last June. He visited the Take 5 set with his parents, just days before this year's Footsteps for Fertility's Seattle Fun Run.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2GptKl5

Author mentors budding teen writer

The last time Riley was on Take 5, she was seated next to her favorite author, Marissa Meyer of "The Lunar Chronicles." Riley and Marissa connected through Treehouse's Graduation Success, a program that helps improve graduation rates for kids who've experienced foster care. Riley is a big fan of Meyer's books. As part of an incentive program, Riley got to have lunch with her writing idol. Riley recently met back up with Meyer at her home in Tacoma to share her latest writing.

Original story: https://kng5.tv/2IrLyiU