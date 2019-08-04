SEATTLE — If you want or need to upgrade your child's car seat, now is a great time to consider Target's car seat trade-in event.

Perhaps your car seat is about to expire or maybe it's stained with crusty milk. Whatever the reason, Target will recycle your car seat and give you a 20 percent off coupon in return to buy more baby gear.

Mark your calendars for April 22 through May 4. Parents can drop off their car seats at designated drop-off boxes near the guest services area of participating stores. You can find a drop-off box here.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harnesses, booster seats, or car seats that are damaged or expired.

The 20 percent off coupon is good through May 11.

You can use your coupon toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear like playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, or bouncers. Car seats can only be traded at a store, but the coupons can be applied both online and in store.