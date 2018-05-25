Three optimistic teachers from Sanislo Elementary School in West Seattle shared what they wish the community knew about their jobs.

“Public schools are huge and underfunded and understaffed, and we could use all the help we could get,” said Sanislo head teacher Marcie Sheppard Shaw.

Kids spend over 900 hours in school every academic year. During this time, they learn the tools needed to create a better future. Unfortunately, teachers are asked to do more with less time, less money, and less resources every day.

They shared their personal journeys coping with the obstacles and hardships of teaching. They also shared what makes all the struggle worth it – the kids.

“Figuring out how to best connect with them to make their learning experience really positive,” said Sanislo third-grade teacher Heather Barker.

