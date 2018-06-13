More than 2,000 teenagers from Walla Walla to Seattle celebrated their hard work at the annual High School Musical Theater Awards. Many donned costumes from their respective musicals, like Little Shop of Horrors and The Wedding Singer.

The Award for Outstanding Overall Musical went to Tahoma High School for their production of Tarzan the Stage Musical.

Outstanding Performance by an Actress -- Cassie Dixon from Walla Walla for her role as Ella Peterson in Bells are Ringing.

Outstanding Performance by an Actor -- Jake Isom from Hanford High School for his role as Lt. Frank Cioffi in Curtains.

Each will now travel to New York for the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

Here's a full list of the night's recipients.

© 2018 KING