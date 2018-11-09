Under the Washington State Fair Grandstand, right by the Fischer Scone booth, sits a shop filled with all kinds of colorful trinkets.

The shop belongs to Joe and Lisa. They sell holiday-themed flags, Seahawks signs, animal-themed windsocks, and tree ornaments.

It's a special location for the couple. Joe and Lisa met there back in 1979, when they were both in high school.

RELATED: 5 ways to save at the Washington State Fair

RELATED: 5 things to do at the Washington State Fair

The sweethearts have operated their business from the fair for the past 18 years. All of the shop's proceeds go to support a farm they're building for kids with cancer in Port Orchard called "Helping Hearts."

Cancer is near and dear to the couple. Lisa is a colon cancer survivor; Joe lost two of his brothers, his dad, and his uncle to cancer.

Together, they've devoted their lives to the cause, while helping to make memories for other fair-goers.

WATCH: 360 view of the Skyride at Washington State Fair (Drag your mouse around the video to look around in different directions)

© 2018 KING