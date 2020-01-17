SEATTLE — A group of volunteers in Seattle is helping keep people living outside a little warmer this winter.

The campaign is called "Warm for Winter" and uses the hashtag #WarmForWinter.

Volunteers collect coats, sweaters, and hoodies and hang them in a public space so people living homeless or without shelter can come up and take a coat if they need one.

The #WarmForWinter movement started in Dublin, Ireland.

Volunteers Damian and Cheryl saw the hashtag on Facebook and decided to do the same thing for people in Seattle.

"It's super easy to do, everybody has extra jackets," said Cheryl.

Damian and Cheryl plan to hang coats outside the Queen Anne Food Bank near Seattle Center on Thursdays this winter since that's one of the days with more foot traffic.

