Trolls are helping us plan for the next big earthquake.

Last week, we practiced "drop, cover and hold" during the Great ShakeOut. For the first time, engineers with the Washington State Department of Transportation also practiced the bridge inspections that would follow an earthquake.

The state posted photos on its blog showing engineers holding tiny troll dolls that were part of the drill. Drill organizers hid them on some of the bridges that would be inspected after an earthquake, in the specific places that should be checked.

Crews from Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, and King counties formed teams to complete the inspection drill of bridges along 14 routes.

How did they do? Ten of the 14 teams found their troll dolls. However, the blog notes they believe the missing trolls were perhaps 'liberated' by others before crews got there.

The crews who didn't find them still say it was helpful to drive the routes.

