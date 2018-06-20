Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a pediatrician in the Bay Area, became concerned when she kept getting referrals for children with ADHD. She began noticing patterns and then found scientific evidence to support her suspicions. Many of those children were suffering from what's called Toxic Stress.

A study of 17,000 people conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Kaiser Permanente concluded that certain types of adversity that children experience can harm their brains and bodies long-term.

They identified 10 life events called ACEs, or Adverse Child Experiences, that are linked to health problems. The higher the score without intervention, the higher the likelihood of health problems.

67% of the population has at least one ACE.

Here are the 10 ACES that can include any form of abuse:

1. Physical

2. Emotional

3. Sexual

4. Divorce

5. Physical neglect

6. Emotional neglect

7. Household domestic violence

8. Parental mental illness

9. Incarcerated relative

10. Household substance abuse

The higher the ACE score, the more at risk children are for health issues later in life. Dr. Burke Harris wants all pediatricians to begin screening for toxic stress. If the child is treated early in life, he or she can minimize the health risk long-term.

Visit here for more information on Toxic Stress:

www.stresshealth.org/

https://centerforyouthwellness.org/

PART 2: Identifying Toxic Stress

