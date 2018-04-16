Read more about the stories featured on the Fast 5 this Thursday, May 24:

Handgun impales front bumper of car on I-5 near Lakewood

Space Needle unveils 'Skyriser' glass benches at 520-foot level

Seattle cemeteries hire guards after homeless camp complaints

Washington senator takes shot at Seattle with 'head tax credit' bill

Not-So-Fast 5:

Morgan Freeman apologizes amid harassment accusations

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe, officials say

Trump cancels meeting with North Korea, citing 'tremendous anger and open hostility'

Trump says NFL players who don't stand for anthem maybe 'shouldn't be in the country'

People.com: Police officer tried to pull over James Corden and Adam Levine during Carpool Karaoke

Watch Take 5, a new show with a new take on news, on KING 5 News weekdays at 4 p.m. Join the 5 Hive Facebook group to be part of our digital community of people who want to do good.

© 2018 KING