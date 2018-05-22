Trevor Moawad, the man behind elite athletes like Russell Wilson, stopped by KING 5 studios to talk about the power of mental conditioning.

Mercer Island Freshman Jamisen Dowdy won the opportunity to go one-on-one with him to get his advice on how to improve his performance during stressful situations.

One key takeaway involved how we perceive difficult situations. People who look at them as a threat don't perform as well. But if you look at the circumstance as a challenge, you tend to rise to the occasion.

Here's Moawad's four best tips:

1. Talk to yourself.

2. It's a challenge, not a threat.

3. Don't force positivity

4. Limit negativity.

© 2018 KING