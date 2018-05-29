Dr. Tony Greenwald's nationally renowned implicit bias test features more than a dozen categories, and age is the one where people show the most bias as people unconsciously and sometimes consciously prefer youth.

Race is another one with significant bias, and even though Greenwald, a psychology professor at the University of Washington, has studied bias for most of his career, his personal test results still reveal a slight unconscious preference for white people.

TEST: Implicit bias test via Project Implicit

Height is another area where bias shows its ugly head. The average American man is 5 feet 9 inches tall. The journal of Applied Psychology found for every inch above the average height, a man earns $789 more per year.

In sports, an umpire is more likely to call a strike if he and the pitcher share the same race. However, when technology like cameras come into play, it's equal.

What about gender bias? Greenwald says it's less a hiring problem and more of a promotion issue.

"They are being evaluated less favorably for the same quality of work. Less likely to get leadership opportunities," Greenwald said.

Currently in Washington, women earn 77 cents for every $1 a man earns.

Weight is also a prevalent bias. According to the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, overweight adults are 12 times more likely to report weight-based employment discrimination compared to thinner adults.

© 2018 KING