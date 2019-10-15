MILL CREEK, Wash — 13-year-old Jared Berks from Boy Scout Troop 71 in Everett is sharing his love of cereal with some of his neighbors in need.

For his Eagle Scout project, Berks organized a cereal drive to benefit the Mill Creek Community Food Bank.

His mother says the teen got the idea while volunteering at the food bank. He was shocked the food bank didn't have any cereal on its shelves.

So Berks set up at a local grocery store and collected cereal donations. His goal was 200 boxes, but he ended up collecting more than 900!

Berks mother he'd love to see other donate boxes of cereal to their local food bank or pantry.

A big High 5 to Jared!