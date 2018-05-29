Here are our 5 picks for volunteer opportunities this weekend:

1. Make Babies Smile

Hosted by Wellspring Family Services

On-going Opportunities

1900 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98144

Help families get the resources they need through a variety of volunteer opportunities. Wellspring Family Services is dedicated to serving families from providing counseling to employee program assistance. The organization runs on the power of volunteers with programs like the Baby Boutique which provides basics for infants like diapers, formula, and season-appropriate clothes. They need volunteers for this opportunity the third Saturday of every month from 9:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You can contact Tai Powell by phone (206-826-3050) or email if you would like to get involved. There are also other opportunities like the Kids Helping Kids Program where kids are able to raise money to help other kids.

2. Support Literacy in Ethiopia

Hosted by Open Hearts Big Dreams Fund

June 1st 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

EFESTE Winery

197730 144th Ave NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

Join Open Heart Big Dreams Fund for their Sip & Song for Literacy Fundraiser. They need volunteers to support this big event where they'll raise funds for education in Ethiopia where the literacy rate stands at 49%. The night will be full of music, entertainment, and games - but they need a strong volunteer force to fuel the fun! To sign-up for a volunteer shift or find out more information, email Shannon Britton-Jones.

3. Preserve the Future of Fruit

Hosted by City Fruit

June 2nd 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amy Yee Tennis Center Orchard

2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

Seattle, WA 98144

Help Save Seattle's Apples by working with City Fruit to put up a pest management system to prevent pests from ruining apple crops. Volunteers will help put netting around the top of trees and secure it around the trunks using City Fruit tools. Children 8 years old and older are welcome to join with a guardian. To register or find out more information, click here.

4. Take a Brake with Flying Wheels

Hosted by Cascade Bicycle Club

June 2nd (Shifts Vary)

Love biking? Cascade Bicycle Club needs your help manning the trails for their annual summer century through Western Washington's Snoqualmie Valley, Flying Wheels. For more information contact Amanda Bulley by phone (206-939-4309) or email. You can also register to volunteer here.

5. Build a Playground

Hosted by Friends of Roxhill Elementary

June 2nd 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7770 34th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98126

Roxhill Elementary is moving to a brand new building, but they still need a playground! Take the morning to help Roxhill Elementary put together a place for the kids to enjoy their free time next academic year. No experience is necessary and you can just show up to help. Children must be at least 14 years old to participate but childcare will be provided.

